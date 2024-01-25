Supriya Pathak says Hansa is the most gratifying role of her life

Supriya Pathak, who is gearing up for the release of comedy-drama, ‘Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan’, has called her character, Hansa, the most gratifying role of her life. ‘Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan’, which is the follow-up to ‘Khichdi: The Movie’ also stars Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Jamnadas Majethia, Kirti Kulhari, Anant Vidhaat Sharma, Reyaansh Vir Chaddha and Flora Saini with cameos by Farah Khan and Pratik Gandhi.

Elaborating on the same, Supriya Pathak said: “Bringing Hansa back in ‘Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan’ has been an absolute delight. The laughter, camaraderie, and the sheer absurdity of the character never fail to bring a smile to my face.”

She further mentioned: “Hansa as a character has resonated so well across all age groups and it has been the most gratifying role of my life. This new installment guarantees another laughter-filled roller-coaster ride.”

In the sequel, the Parekh family goes on an adventure to save the world with Praful playing a double role and also serving as an emperor of a fictional country Paanthukistan. The absurdity, the gags and the silliness return as the Parekh family’s adventure transcends various landscapes – cities, beaches, snow-clad mountains, deserts, and caves.

Producer Jamnadas Majethia said: “For more than two decades, the Khichdi franchise has been a source of laughter for audiences, creating a nostalgic connection with them. Even after more than a decade since our last film, the excitement has been still buzzing with constant inquiries about the return of Khichdi! It has a robust bond with its fans, and with the World Digital Premiere, we are thrilled that this enduring comedy franchise will continue to not only expand its family but also cross international borders.”

The film promises an uproarious adventure as the Parekh family stumbles upon a royal revelation that catapults them into a whirlwind of comedic chaos.

‘Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan’ drops on ZEE5 on February 9, 2024.