Swastika Mukherjee and Tota Roy Choudhury headline hoichoi’s ‘Nikhoj’

hoichoi has a reputation for creating compelling content that deeply connects with its audience. Director Ayan Chakraborti, along with esteemed actors Swastika Mukherjee and Tota Roy Choudhury join hands to present a show with a captivating narrative titled ‘Nikhoj’. True to its name, the series revolves around a mother’s relentless journey to locate her lost daughter.

The daughter of DCP Lalbazar, Brinda Basu (Swastika Mukherjee), mysteriously disappears following a party she attended with her friends. The well-reputed journalist, Romit Sen (Tota Roy Choudhury), who is both her favourite boss and mentor, is discovered disoriented and bewildered inside a vehicle that is stained with blood.

This gripping narrative unravels a macabre story involving forensic investigations, police protocols, romantic entanglements, deceit, lies, and the consequences of youthful indiscretions. However, at the heart of this captivating mystery lies a mother’s agonising struggle to maintain her objectivity and sanity while her daughter remains missing.

Talking about her feelings on portraying the character of Brinda Basu, Swastika Mukherjee said, “hoichoi consistently presents fresh and inventive content that truly resonates with people. Nikhoj, particularly the character Brinda Basu, holds a special place in my heart because she is an empowered woman serving as the DCP of Lalbazar, but above all, she is a mother with her own unique challenges and coping mechanisms. The narrative of Nikhoj revolves around a mother’s arduous journey to locate her missing daughter while doing her job as part of the police force of Kolkata.”

Commenting about playing the role of Romit Sen, Tota Roy Choudhury mentioned, “This marks my inaugural collaboration with Swastika and hoichoi for a web series. The character I portray, Romit Sen, exhibits a multitude of complexities, and I have dedicated myself to portraying them faithfully. The entire team has poured their passion and utmost dedication into this project, and my earnest wish is that the audience embraces it with the same enthusiasm we experienced while creating it.”

Director Ayan Chakraborti added to this by speaking about his thoughts while creating Nikhoj added, “The characters of Nikhoj have been created in such a way, so that people can resonate with them. The story has various shades and emotions, but at the same time has thrills, mystery and a ton of drama. Both Swastika Mukherjee and Tota Roy Choudhury have done an amazing job portraying the characters of Brinda Basu and Romit Sen.”

Nikhoj is scheduled to stream only on hoichoi, on August!