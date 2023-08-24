scorecardresearch
Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Glam characters take as much work as something realistic' 

Tamannaah Bhatia said that she finds it strange that conventionally good-looking actors often carry a badge of not being able to do serious roles

By Agency News Desk
Set to play a cop in the investigative thriller ‘Aakhri Sach’, actress Tamannaah Bhatia said that she finds it strange that conventionally good-looking actors often carry a badge of not being able to do serious roles, adding that she always felt it’s easier to be realistic. 

Stepping into a character that is at the epicentre of a complex situation demands vulnerability and strength from an actor. This process can lead to self-discovery and a genuine connection with the audience, creating a powerful and authentic performance.

Talking about the same, Tamannaah, who plays the role of Anya in ‘Aakhri Sach’ said: “I find it strange that actors, especially conventionally good-looking actors, often carry this kind of badge of not being able to do serious roles. Glam characters take as much work as something realistic. I have always felt that it’s easier to be realistic as you are getting closer to reality.”

“When you are putting up a persona that is larger than life, it’s always more difficult; it comes purely from your imagination. Playing a character like this is more cathartic for an actor. To be honest, I felt very raw and somewhat naked while performing this character. While, I am playing a cop in ‘Aakhri Sach’, I am very glad to say that I really had to keep myself vulnerable, which helped me play Anya,” she added.

One night, one family, multiple deaths, an investigating officer and various theories, ‘Aakhri Sach’ is inspired by true events. Set against the backdrop of simmering tension, the series will delve into the lives of each character as Tamannaah, playing the role of Anya, the lead investigative officer embarking on a mission to unravel the mystery of the deaths.

‘Aakhri Sach’ takes you on an emotional journey with a talented ensemble of Tamannaah, Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra. Pratik Sehajpal, will be seen in a cameo role.

Produced by Nirvikar Films, directed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, ‘Aakhri Sach’ will stream from August 25, on Disney+ Hotstar.

4
