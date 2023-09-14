‘Tanaav’: Indian adaptation of 'Fauda', renewed for 2nd season

The Indian adaptation of the popular Israeli action-thriller series ‘Fauda’ is returning with its second season. The second season will retell a tale of the Indian Army’s many counter terrorist operations in the Kashmir Valley, in greater detail.

This is much like how ‘Fauda’ covered the Israeli Defence Forces’ covert operations against the terrorist organisation Hamas.

The first season of ‘Tanaav’ followed a black ops group of the Indian Army, the Special Task Group, carrying out operations against the Pakistan Army sponsored terrorist organisation Harkat-ul-Mujahideen.

It also showed the separatist activities in Jammu & Kashmir, as well as the inflow of weapons and finances to the terror groups from various outposts in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey.

‘Tanaav’ tells the story of how the Indian Armed Forces dealt with terrorism in the Valley, in a dramatised fashion, intricately weaving tightly knit action with the emotional stories of compelling characters caught up in the fight against terrorism in the region.

Season one of ‘Tanaav’ featured a stellar Indian cast, including Manav Vij, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor and Shashank Arora.

The first season was directed by Sudhir Mishra, whose credits include ‘Serious Men’, ‘Dharavi’ and ‘Chameli’, and was co-directed by Sachin Mamta Krishn, best known for ‘Hostages’.

Details about season two will be made available in due course, though it will explore in greater depth, the counter terrorist activities, special operations and on-ground reconnaissance and intelligence gathering from the special forces, to combat the terror groups in Kashmir.

‘Fauda’ followed the work of an elite team of Israeli undercover agents from the IDF and their intelligence organisation Mossad. The show was created by Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz.

It has won numerous awards, including Best Series at the Israeli Academy TV Awards, and has been critically acclaimed in press across the world.

‘Fauda’ is produced by L. Benasuly Productions and yes TV, with yes Studios distributing the series and format.

The second season of ‘Tanaav’ is being made with the extended partnership of yes Studios and Applause Entertainment and will premiere on Sony LIV.