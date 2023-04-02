Taraji P Henson will be seen in a guest role in ‘Abbott Elementary’

Actress Taraji P Henson has joined ‘Abbott Elementary’ and will be seen in a major guest role. The ‘Empire’ star Taraji P Henson, who will play Vanetta on the hit comedy series, reports Variety. The casting of Henson was revealed Saturday at the Paley Center for Media’s annual PaleyFest LA event, where an ‘Abbott Elementary’ panel featured stars Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Wiliams and William Stanford Davis in person, as well as Janelle James and Chris Perfetti via Zoom from New York.

Pre-taping a message was star and executive producer Quinta Brunson, who wasn’t able to attend – as she’s hosting tonight’s installment of Saturday Night Live.

In the ‘Abbott Elementary’ episode ‘Mom’, Janine (played by Brunson) is planning a Memorial Day weekend solo trip. But that’s derailed when her mother Vanetta, played by Henson, shows up unannounced and asks for help.

Henson is the latest guest star to appear as a part of Janine’s family, as the show continues to start sharing more background on its characters. Also this season, Ayo Edibiri appeared as Ayesha, Janine’s sister.

Henson earned three Emmy nominations, a Golden Globe Award, a Critics Choice Award and three BET awards for playing Cookie Lyon on the smash hit ‘Empire’. Her other credits include ‘Hustle & Flow’, her breakout role that earned her a BET Award for best actress, among other accolades.

Henson has also lent her voice to the animated films ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’, ‘Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie’ and ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2’.

She additionally won an NAACP award for her role as Miss Hannigan in NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ Next up, she will appear in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical take on ‘The Color Purple’.