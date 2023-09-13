‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ trailer is some tasty nightmare fuel

Director Mike Flanagan is one of the prime names in the horror genre, known for his work with serials such as ‘The Haunting at Hill House’, ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ and ‘Midnight Mass’. The director’s new series ‘Fall of the House of Usher’ has released its new trailer, serving as great nightmare fuel once again.

The official synopsis of the show reads: “In this wicked series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.”

The trailer features everything from ‘Bly Manor’, a massive decorated mansion with a spooky aura, courtroom drama, a droll and pompous dinner party, mysterious death threats, morbid jokes and much more.

Featuring some very high production and grand set design, Mike Flanagan is bringing home his standard modern touch of gothic horror in what looks like a bloody nightmare fueled revenge plot.

And of course, there are also specters and unnatural occurrences, a psychotic mania inside a grand house, and some dark forces lurking within the house who are enjoying the torture, and mental breakdown of everyone, as deathly spirits of old take their hold.

Talking about the show on his X (formerly Twitter), Flanagan had said: “This miniseries is a modern remix of some of the most iconic works of Edgar Allan Poe. This miniseries is unique for Intrepid, we’ve never done anything quite like this before. I’m so grateful to be working with my long-time collaborator Michael Fimognari, who will be directing four of the eight episodes, and my producing partner and executive producer Trevor Macy.”

He had further mentioned: “We’ll see you on the other side. In the meantime, dim the lights, light a fire, and just imagine a deep voice in the dark, quietly intoning… ‘Once upon a midnight dreary.”

The cast for this eight-episode series features several common faces from Flanagan’s many projects, most of whom were seen in ‘The Haunting of Hill House’, ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’, ‘Midnight Mass’, and ‘The Midnight Club’. However, there are some new faces to add to the list.

The cast includes a massive ensemble, which includes: Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Michael Trucco, T’Nia Miller, Paola Nunez, Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel.

Additional members include: Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Annabeth Gish, Igby Rigney, and Robert Longstreet.

Flanagan created the series, and he directs four episodes, with Michael Fimognari directing the rest. The series will premiere on Netflix on October 12, 2023.