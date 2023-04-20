scorecardresearch
Darkly comedic ‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’ premiere announced

The Horror of Dolores Roach _ pic courtesy twitter

Today, Prime Video announced that the new horror dramedy series ‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’, from Blumhouse, producers of M3GAN, Spotify and GloNation, based on the hit podcast of the same name, will premiere all eight episodes on July 7, with the official first-look images out now. The eight-episode Amazon Original series will be available on July 7.

The Horror of Dolores Roach, based on the hit Spotify podcast series of the same name, is a contemporary Sweeney Todd-inspired urban legend of love, betrayal, weed, cannibalism, and survival of the fittest. Dolores Roach (Justina Machado) is released after an unjust 16-year prison sentence, and she returns to a gentrified Washington Heights.

Dolores reunites with an old stoner friend, Luis (Alejandro Hernandez), who lets her live and work as a masseuse in the basement under his empanada shop. When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, ‘Magic Hands’ Dolores is driven to shocking extremes to survive.

Originally created by Aaron Mark as a one-woman play, Empanada Loca, Mark created, wrote, and directed the original podcast and penned the series pilot script.

The new series comes from Mark, who also serves as co-showrunner and executive producer with Dara Resnik, alongside executive producers Daphne Rubin-Vega; Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Chris Dickie for Blumhouse Television; Dawn Ostroff, Mimi O’Donnell, and Justin McGoldrick for Spotify; Gloria Calderón Kellett for GloNation Studios; and Roxann Dawson.

The Horror of Dolores Roach series stars include Justina Machado, Alejandro Hernandez, Kita Updike, and K Todd Freeman.

Pic. SourcePrimeVideo
