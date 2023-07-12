scorecardresearch
‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 2 official poster revealed

'The Wheel of Time' Season 2, the acclaimed hit fantasy series, based on Robert Jordan’s series of best-selling novels, will premiere on Sept. 1

By Editorial Desk
The Wheel of Time Season 2

Prime Video released the official key art from the second season of ‘The Wheel of Time’. Based on the best-selling Robert Jordan fantasy series The Wheel of Time, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski, Gran Turismo) learns he is The Dragon Reborn – a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world … or break it. Desperate to protect him from the Dark One, an army of powerful women must reckon with his burgeoning power and encroaching madness.

The Wheel of Time turns, and the Last Battle approaches. Though Rand thought he destroyed the Dark One, evil is not gone from the world. In Season Two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light… or the Dark.

The Wheel of Time also stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand.

The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of iwot productions, Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Mike Weber, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, Justine Juel Gillmer, Sanaa Hamri, and Amanda Kate Shuman also serve as executive producers. Rosamund Pike also serves as co-executive producer, and Harriet McDougal, Brandon Sanderson, and Lauren Selig are consulting producers. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios.

The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Denied bank account, acid attack survivor reaches out for help to SRK
Mohit Malhotra's parents wanted him to be a doctor; now he plays one
