'The White Lotus' actor Milos Bikovic claims 'targeted campaign' after getting fired over Ukraine controversy

Actor Milos Bikovic has spoken out after he was fired from ‘The White Lotus’, and slammed a “targeted campaign” against him.

The actor was initially set to star in the hit show’s upcoming season 3.

“Today, a targeted campaign has been unleashed against me, seemingly as an external maneuver to influence decisions that can create a disturbing precedent shadowing the essence of artistic freedom,” the Serbian actor, who has been supporting Russia amid the Ukraine-Russia war, told Deadline.

“The result of such a narrative is the triumph of absurdity and the defeat of art.”

“I was honoured to be chosen to be a part of White Lotus, a TV series that I hold in high regard and with colleagues whom I deeply respect.”

Bikovic added: “However, my participation is not possible due to reasons beyond the realm of art and I will not bow to any narrative that seeks to compromise my integrity.”

“I would like to thank everyone who stood by me. I wish my colleagues great success in creating the next season. Regardless of everything, I strongly believe that art can heal. I believe it can help humanity unite. My beliefs and my dedication to art will remain unchanged,” he concluded his message, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Bikovic’s removal from the show came after Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs blasted HBO for casting Bikovic.

“Is it all right for you to work with a person who supports genocide & violates international law?” Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on X alongside a video post featuring public comments by the actor while tagging the network.

While ‘The White Lotus’ didn’t reveal Bikovic’s character, he was reportedly cast as Russian Valentin, a flirtatious yogi and the hotel’s Life Enhancement Mentor. The awards-winning show is now recasting the role as production is about to start in and around Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok.