'The White Lotus' Season 3 will be set in Thailand

The third season of the Emmy-winning series 'The White Lotus' is heading to Thailand, multiple sources close to the production have told

By News Bureau
Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Meghann Fahy, Theo James, and Fabio Lovino in The White Lotus _ pic courtesy imdb

The third season of the Emmy-winning series ‘The White Lotus’ is heading to Thailand, multiple sources close to the production have told ‘Variety’. As the first two seasons of Mike White’s ‘The White Lotus’ were shot at Four Seasons resorts in Hawaii and Italy, respectively, it’s possible that Season 3 will take place at one of the luxury hotel giant’s four properties in Thailand, which are located in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and the Golden Triangle.

Thailand’s Four Seasons resorts are spread across the city, country, jungle and beach, giving White plenty of settings to play with, if he so chooses.

White had previously hinted that Season 3 may take place in Asia and focus on “death and Eastern religion and spirituality.”

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” White said in a clip pegged at the end of the Season 2 finale.

“I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

Production on Season 3 has yet to begin, as sources say White has been spending time in Thailand scoping out sites.

Casting details have yet to be announced, but as Season 2 featured a primarily new ensemble, it’s safe to assume there will be plenty of fresh faces on vacation in Asia.

‘The White Lotus’ won 10 Emmy awards for its first season, including for outstanding limited or anthology series and supporting actress for Jennifer Coolidge, who reprised her role as Tanya McQuoid in the Sicily-set Season 2.

Earlier this year, Coolidge won a Golden Globe for Season 2, which also took home best limited series, anthology series or television motion picture. The series also won two SAG awards, for best TV drama ensemble and for Coolidge’s performance.

Pic. Source
Entertainment Today

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

