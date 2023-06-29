scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Tilotama Shome says it took a few filmmakers to imagine her in roles other than of the poor

Actress Tilotama Shome, who is a renowned Indian face on the global map, feels that it took a few filmmakers to take that risk and imagine her in roles which were different from representing a poorer section of our society. 

By Agency News Desk
Tilotama Shome says it took a few filmmakers to imagine her in roles other than of the poor
Tilotama Shome says it took a few filmmakers to imagine her in roles other than of the poor

Actress Tilotama Shome, who is a renowned Indian face on the global map, feels that it took a few filmmakers to take that risk and imagine her in roles which were different from representing a poorer section of our society. 

Tilotama Shome is a fine talent and the audience has been witness to that since her debut film ‘The Monsoon Wedding’. The actress was present at the special press conference held for the season 2 of ‘The Night Manager’ recently in Mumbai.

The actress has performed varied roles in her career and her performances can not be boxed in any single genre. When asked if that has always been her criteria of choosing the roles that one should be different from the other, she said: “The thing is that I get bored very easily. It’s a childhood thing. My father was in the Air Force so every four years we used to change locations, learn new languages, and go to new school. Of Course then I never wanted to be an actor. But I think somewhere It was preparation for the future.”

She further mentioned: “’I played a maid in my debut film ‘Monsoon Wedding’ but the representation of a class that is less fortunate was depicted in such a romantic, magical way that I did not realise I would have to bear the cross of having played a maid and that directors could only imagine me to play a certain class. Initially in my career I did not have much of a choice. I kept taking those roles.”

The actress shared that as her bank balance grew and as she grew, she started having a feeling of anger that she was making money from playing a certain class which she is not.

“I am not poor and I am not rich . I am just an actor and I should be allowed to play both. It took a few filmmakers to take that risk and imagine me differently. But Yes I was definitely bored. ‘The Night Manager’ is also an example of where Sandeep imagined me to play a different role,” she added.

‘The Night Manager: Part 2’, will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on June 30.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hockey Pro League: Eye on title, relegation battles in mini-tournament in Antwerp
Next article
Hemant Chaudhary: Theatres aren’t going anywhere
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram hospital performs India's first surgery for schizophrenia

Sports

Global Chess League: Top women GMs Koneru Humpy, Hou Yifan bat for more GCL-like events for women

News

After Kaali Kaali Zulfon Ke & Biba Sada Dil, Madhur Sharma brings you T-Series’ Bin Maahi

News

Hemant Chaudhary: Theatres aren’t going anywhere

Sports

Hockey Pro League: Eye on title, relegation battles in mini-tournament in Antwerp

News

Sanjay Mishra’s ‘Giddh’ qualifies for Oscars

Technology

Apple may launch new headphones with USB-C port next month

Technology

Why type A blood is linked to higher risk of Covid infections

News

Abdu Rozik to enter ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house as wildcard contestant

Technology

Indian researchers find evidence of ultra-low frequency gravitational waves

Sports

Major League Cricket: Experienced panel of match officials in place for the inaugural season

News

‘Adhura’ trailer packs a punch with supernatural occurrences, possession and dark secrets

Health & Lifestyle

Yohashala opens in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow

News

Anil Kapoor's bucket list includes 'doing more theatre'

News

Prajakta Koli: ‘Neeyat’ was everything that I imagined and more

News

NTR Jr, Karan Johar, Ram Charan, Mani Ratnam, others invited to join Academy as members

Technology

Virgin Galactic to launch commercial flight service today

Sports

Asian Kabaddi C'ship: India beat Iran 33-28 to qualify for final

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US