To portray Gauri Sawant, Sushmita Sen learnt every dialogue by heart

Sushmita Sen, who is playing a transgender activist Gauri Sawant in the web series 'Taali', took 6 months for the project but she learnt every dialogue by heart.

By Agency News Desk

Actress Sushmita Sen, who is set to play transgender activist Gauri Sawant in the web series ‘Taali’, took 6 months for the project but she learnt every dialogue by heart. It was Gauri Sawant’s PIL (public interest litigation) that led to a landmark Supreme Court judgement in 2014, recognising the transgender community as the third gender.

The creative duo behind ‘Taali’ Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D. Nishandar revealed that the actress did her homework quite well.

The creative duo recalled the passion with which Sushmita immersed herself into Gauri’s life. They said: “She took around six months to say okay to the script and she knew it by heart. So in tune with the script she was by then that during the shoot, if we added or changed a line, she would tell us instantly that it wasn’t there originally. She does her homework very well.”

The duo said that Sushmita had read the script at least four to five times and literally lived with the character till she became one with it. They further mentioned: “Acting coach Atul Mongia helped her to finetune the transformation and director Ravi Jadav guided her to get the nuances of the Marathi diction right. She also worked very hard on her voice modulation. She put her heart and soul into ‘Taali’ and today we cannot imagine anyone else playing Gauri other than her.”

Helmed by the national award-winning filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, ‘Taali’ will explore the momentous life of Gauri from her childhood, her transition, and her contribution to revolutionising the transgender movement in India.

