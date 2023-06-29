Tomorrow X Together: ‘Our Lost Summer’ arrives July 28

After a successful debut that saw Tomorrow X Together (pronounced “tomorrow by together”) take over the airwaves, the group are preparing to embark on their first world tour in Tomorrow X Together: OUR LOST SUMMER – a behind the scenes documentary coming exclusively to Disney+ Hotstar July 28.

In 2019, Tomorrow X Together made a splash by becoming the first K-pop group to enter the U.S. Billboard 200 chart with their debut album. In Tomorrow X Together: OUR LOST SUMMER, viewers get to see band members SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI reunite in preparation for their international tour.

With nerves at an all-time high and pressure to deliver the performance of a lifetime, how will the group handle themselves on some of the world’s biggest stages, including Lollapalooza? Follow along in this upcoming documentary slated to debut July 28 only on Disney+ Hotstar.

