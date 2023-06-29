scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Tomorrow X Together: ‘Our Lost Summer’ arrives July 28

By Editorial Desk
Tomorrow X Together: 'Our Lost Summer' arrives July 28
Tomorrow X Together - Our Lost Summer

After a successful debut that saw Tomorrow X Together (pronounced “tomorrow by together”) take over the airwaves, the group are preparing to embark on their first world tour in Tomorrow X Together: OUR LOST SUMMER – a behind the scenes documentary coming exclusively to Disney+ Hotstar July 28.

In 2019, Tomorrow X Together made a splash by becoming the first K-pop group to enter the U.S. Billboard 200 chart with their debut album. In Tomorrow X Together: OUR LOST SUMMER, viewers get to see band members SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI reunite in preparation for their international tour.

With nerves at an all-time high and pressure to deliver the performance of a lifetime, how will the group handle themselves on some of the world’s biggest stages, including Lollapalooza? Follow along in this upcoming documentary slated to debut July 28 only on Disney+ Hotstar.

Fans of music documentaries can sign up for Disney+ Hotstar today to enjoy instant access to SUGA: Road to D-DAY – an illuminating look at BTS star SUGA’s creative process; and j-hope IN THE BOX, a behind the scenes documentary showcasing the creation of BTS star j-hope’s first solo album. K-pop fans can also sign up to Disney+ Hotstar today to watch BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA.

Stream Tomorrow X Together: OUR LOST SUMMER from July 28 only on Disney+ Hotstar.

Pic. SourceDisneyPlusHS
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja plays a visually-impaired key witness to crime in ‘Blind’ trailer
Next article
‘Adhura’ packs with it supernatural occurrences, possession and dark secrets!
This May Also Interest You
News

Fotty Seven release ‘Tu Jo Na Hota’ inspired by Latin rap with Def Jam India

Sports

Ashes 2023: Steve Smith equals Steve Waugh's tally of 32 Test centuries

News

‘Adhura’ packs with it supernatural occurrences, possession and dark secrets!

News

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja plays a visually-impaired key witness to crime in ‘Blind’ trailer

Sports

BBL: Scott Boland signs three-year deal with Melbourne Stars

News

Riddhi Dogra feels OTT is shifting to family viewing from individual viewing

Sports

TOPS clears training stints of wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia in Kyrgyzstan, Hungary

Sports

Youth Women's National Boxing C'ship: Supriya Devi advances to quarter-finals

News

Ishwak Singh says ‘Adhura’ pushes boundaries of horror genre

News

Bruce Springsteen set to rock Hyde Park after 11 years

News

Bee Gees brothers would argue constantly during recording sessions, says new book

Sports

Kerala ready to host Lionel Messi's Argentina for friendly: Minister

Technology

Qualcomm announces finalists of its Design in India Challenge

Sports

Ajit Agarkar, Shane Watson leave Delhi Capitals after franchise’s ninth-place finish in IPL 2023

Technology

Diet soda sweetener may soon be declared cancer causing agent: Report

News

Michael Caine makes rare public appearance alongside fellow Korean War veterans

Lyrics

Stebin Ben and Payal Dev – Sanam Aa Gaya Song Lyrics starring Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Technology

AirTag helps bust robbers who stole $62K in thefts: Report

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US