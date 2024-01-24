Unscripted Korean Show Apartment404 announced

HomeOTTNewsUnscripted Korean Show Apartment404 announced
'Apartment404' is set in an apartment building where the six residents trace the truth behind extraordinary events that occur in their residences.

Prime Video announced today that the unscripted show Apartment404, from tvN and Prime Video, will be available on Prime Video starting Friday, February 23. Episodes will be released weekly every Friday. Apartment404 is an 8-episode retro reality variety program that stars Yu Jae Seok, Cha Tae Hyun, Oh Na Ra, Yang Se Chan, JENNIE, and Lee Jung Ha. The show is set in an apartment building where the six residents trace the truth behind extraordinary events that occur in their residences.

With events based on true stories, each episode will have a unique setting and take place in a different period. The 6 cast members will split up into 2 teams, along with special guests, and compete against one another. At the end of the series, one person will be crowned the winner of the show.

The show is led by producing director Jeong Cheol-min who has worked on hit variety programs including Sixth Sense and Running Man. Yu Jae Seok is a top comedian, host, and television personality; he has also worked with Jeong Cheol-min through Running Man and Sixth Sense. Actor Cha Tae Hyun is known for his popular movies and variety shows. Actress Oh Na Ra is also a cast member of Sixth Sense. Yang Se Chan is a comedian and a cast member of Running Man. JENNIE is a singer, rapper, and actress who debuted as a member of the girl group Blackpink. Lastly, rising actor Lee Jung Ha is making his variety show debut through Apartment404.

Tune in for lots of fun and solving mysteries when Apartment404 launches on Prime Video on February 23.

