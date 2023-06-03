scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Varun Dhawan is all geared up for the last schedule of spyverse 'Citadel'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all prepped for the last schedule of his upcoming Indian adaptation of the series 'Citadel'.

By Agency News Desk
Varun Dhawan is all geared up for the last schedule of spyverse 'Citadel'
Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Citadel _ pic courtesy instagram

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all prepped for the last schedule of his upcoming Indian adaptation of the series ‘Citadel’. Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a picture from the airport. He is seen wearing a light brown T-shirt paired with a hat.

For the caption he wrote: “Last sched spyverse.”

It isn’t clear where the actor is travelling for the shoot. However, if reports are to be believed the ‘Bhediya’ star is on his way to Serbia.

The series also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Helmed by ‘The Family Man’ creators Raj and DK, ‘Citadel’ is the Indian counterpart of the larger international series of the same name which has been originally created by the director duo, Russo Brothers.

The global version of the series stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

Pic. Sourcevarundvn
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
WTC Final: Coming back to the Test team after 18-19 months is really special, says Ajinkya Rahane
Next article
Lady Gaga on mental health benefits of make-up: 'Sometimes it lifts my spirits'
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

From Bhiwani's bylanes to London's Nehru Centre, a journey with strokes

News

CarryMinati announces charity stream for Odisha train accident

Sports

National Motorcycle Racing: Rajiv Sethu makes winning debut in new category; Mathana Kumar shines

News

Goa Environmental Film Festival kicks off with 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Sports

Josh Tongue retained as England name unchanged 16-player squad for first two Ashes Tests

Sports

GPBL Season 2: Teams auction on June 10, players' trade set for July 22

Sports

More games give us a chance to try out plenty of things: Igor Stimac

Sports

'I'm really upset': Rybakina withdraws from French Open due to illness (ld)

Technology

All new Model 3 cars qualify for $7,500 EV tax credit in US: Tesla

Technology

Now Indian girls aspire to build world-class apps, solve problems

News

Tom Hanks admits he wasn’t a fan of some of his own films

Sports

Odisha train tragedy: Indian sports fraternity expresses grief, offers condolences to victims

News

Rajniesh Duggall talks about his international debut with 'Postcards'

News

Abdu Rozik to join Shiv Thakare in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' adventure

Sports

David Warner plans to retire from Test cricket at SCG against Pakistan next year

Technology

Google rolling out new viewer mode in Meet

Sports

Rybakina withdraws from French Open due to illness

Health & Lifestyle

TN's Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme featured in article on WHO website

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US