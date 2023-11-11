scorecardresearch
Want to work with Imtiaz Ali again: Sunny Hinduja

Sunny Hinduja is now marking the one year anniversary of his film ‘Thai Massage’. Reflecting back on his work

Want to work with Imtiaz Ali again Sunny Hinduja _pic courtesy news agency
Actor Sunny Hinduja is now marking the one year anniversary of his film ‘Thai Massage’. Reflecting back on his work, he expressed great gratitude for the audience and said that working with producer Imtiaz Ali is on his wishlist.

The ‘Aspirants’ actor said: “I am delighted for all the love and support that I have received and continue to receive for my character ‘Mukesh Dubey.’ The experience of working on the sets with the entire team was one of my personal favorites. Working with Imtiaz Ali was on my wishlist; I hope I get to work within his directorial next.”

He added: “It is a privilege to be a part of a film that has touched so many hearts. I am just really very happy and overwhelmed.”

The film, which is directed by Mangesh Hadawale and produced by Imtiaz Ali and Bhushan Kumar, has received a lot of praise for its unique storyline and compelling performances.

A heartwarming comedy-drama (or dramedy), the story revolves around the character of Atmaram Dubey who is played by actor Gajraj Rao. A middle-class 70-year-old widower who has been suffering from erectile dysfunction for years, and sets out to break the standards by embarking on a journey to once again discover sexual gratification one last time.

For its quaint, but outrageously hilarious and dramatic storyline, the movie received a lot of praise. Sunny Hinduja had played the character of Mukesh Dubey, Atmaram’s son who is quite bewildered by his father’s sudden need for sex, but later comes to accept it.

Looking ahead on the work front, the actor who has gained a lot of acclaim for his role of Sandeep Bhaiya in both the ‘Aspirants’ as well as its titular spin-off show, he will next be seen in the film ‘The Railway Men’, along with some other upcoming untitled projects.

