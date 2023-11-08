When Rajpal Yadav was instructed to ‘not smile’!

Rajpal Yadav has been the talk of the town, receiving immense acclaim for his transformed avatar in the trailer of the gritty survival thriller APURVA, streaming from 15th November on Disney+ Hotstar! The actor will be seen playing a negative role in the survival thriller ‘Apurva’ an extraordinary departure from his body of work, and he reveals all about his prep for the role, which included a caveat to ‘not smile!’

The actor recalls being surprised when he got a call to play a menacing avatar in Apurva. He shares, “When Nikhil sir called me for the first time, I thought it was another comic role. I asked our director if he was sure about me doing a negative role. All he said was, yes! You just don’t have to smile.”

He further adds, “It doesn’t matter what genre of films you want to do as long as the role is written well. Bollywood has given me the confidence to create an opportunity that lets me do something new if I’m not happy with the work I’m doing. I believe it’s my responsibility as an actor to keep trying my hands at new things.”

Apurva is the story of an ordinary girl who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to survive and live. Set in one of the most dangerous places in India – Chambal, the movie is presented by some of India’s leading creative powerhouses who have come together for this gritty thriller.

Star Studios presents Apurva, a Cine1 Studios and Star Studios Production. Apurva is written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, produced by Murad Khetani and Star Studios, streaming from November 15 onwards only on Disney+ Hotstar.