Sushmita Sen on hiatus: Sitting & thinking ‘I don’t like this…’

Actress Sushmita Sen has opened up on her eight-year hiatus, and shared how she was impressed by the content on the OTT platforms, adding how ‘Aarya’ actually happened. For eight years, Sushmita explored different acting opportunities, hoping to find the perfect fit. None felt right until ‘Aarya’ came along, like the universe finally giving her the role she’d been waiting for.

The former Miss Universe’s character Aarya Sareen in the crime thriller ‘Aarya 3’ is a true powerhouse, with strength that could rival a tornado, and a life story that’s seen several twists.

Elaborating on this, Sushmita said: “I was in an eight-year hiatus, sitting there and thinking, ‘I don’t like this, I do not like that. By default of knowing what you do not want, what I do want was being created, and that is where the manifestation comes in.”

“I did not realise that the OTT space was creating content the way it is now. I had the initial taste of it very close to when I did Aarya. Until then, I was like, ‘the big screen, I will only work on the big screen,’ and then this happened. I was sitting there thinking, if they are making content like this, this is what I want,” she shared.

Sushmita added: “So, the platform then is not the key factor, the content is, the makers are, the team is. I started manifesting that and was waiting for something like this. It was author-backed, had a director like Ram Madhvani, a crew like this – this has been a God-gifted team for me to learn.”

Created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, ‘Aarya 3’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.