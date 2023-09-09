Yash Patnaik: OTT will always be more risk taking and adventurous

Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik’s production house, Inspire Films Limited has been concentrating on making content for web and TV content. Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera, Sadda Haq, Kuchh Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Dear Ishq, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Rakshabandhan… Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal, Channa Mereya, Bazi Ishq Kii are some of their hit content.

Yash on the journey so far for Inspire Films.

“Television has this classic charm as it has been there for years. We, in fact, started very early in the digital age with our own original called ‘Black Coffee’. So that was what we had produced for our own brand and we had to release it first on YouTube then on Sony Liv and then various other platforms.”

“‘Tu Zakhm Hai’ was one of the first web series for a platform like MX Player. It did extremely well. It has been in the top five not just in the opening weeks but also following weeks. Then there is another project ‘Dear Ishq’ that also did well. It’s an adaptation of a bestselling novel written by Ravinder Singh, ‘Write Me A Love Story’. Mamta wrote the script.”

“Both Tu Zakhm Hain and Dear Ishq were created and produced by her. Right now we are in talks for a couple of other books that we’re producing for different platforms. It has been an exciting OTT journey for us. We are planning both long and short forms content for the web,” he shares.

There is much discussion around how TV and OTT are giving competition to each other. While some feel each will survive individually, it’s now to be seen the next step these mediums take towards creating different concepts in coming times.

“OTT will always be more adventurous, experiment with content as narrative is the key for it. Television will try experiments, but it will remain within certain parameters because you cater to the audience that has been traditional. And they don’t experiment too much. So that way, I think OTT will be more risk taking and adventurous and it will give more opportunities to new kinds of storytelling, generate more talent.”

“Also OTT content is timeless, unlike television which is time-bound. When you do a television show, it has an on-air time, which starts and ends. But once you’re producing something for OTT, it stays there. So people can consume it anytime. When one is making it, one has to keep in mind how relatable and relevant it is. Yeah, so OTT is generating its own audience now,” he ends.