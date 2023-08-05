scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Zoya Akhtar unveils character poster from 'The Archies'

Director Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies' is getting ahead with its release and has now unveiled posters of all the characters in the film.

By Agency News Desk
Zoya Akhtar unveils character poster from 'The Archies'
Zoya Akhtar's The Archies cast _ pic courtesy instagram

Director Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ is getting ahead with its release and has now unveiled posters of all the characters in the film. Various big names from B-town expressed their excitement though netizens have little to say. The posters which came out on Zoya Akhtar’s Instagram detailed the following about all the characters.

For Agastya Nanda, who will play Archie Andrews in the movie, the poster was captioned: “Meet Archie Andrews (heart emoji). The heartthrob of Riverdale, who isn’t sure where his heart belongs. Guess we’ll find out on ‘The Archies’, coming soon only on @netflix_in.”

Karan Johar expressed his excitement and wrote “Aggggyyyyyyy” while Agastya’s mother Shweta Bachchan commented, “Yay.”

Suhana Khan, who portrays Veronica Lodge, was described as “Sassy to classy and everything in between, the world better watch out for Veronica Lodge ‘cause here she comes.”

Archie Andrews, Ethel Muggs, Jughead Jones And Dilton Doliey In Zoya Akhtar's The Archies
Archie Andrews, Ethel Muggs, Jughead Jones and Dilton Doliey in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies
Veronica Lodge, Reggie Mantle And Betty Cooper In Zoya Akhtar's Th Archies
Veronica Lodge, Reggie Mantle and Betty Cooper in Zoya Akhtar’s Th Archies

Karan Johar wrote: “Omg! The kids look great!!!” while Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote “Gooooooo Zoyaaaaa!!”

Khushi Kapoor plays Betty Cooper, Zoya Akhtar captioned the post: “She might be the girl next door but she’s not one to be taken granted for… Meet Betty Cooper on ‘The Archies'”.

The singer DOT plays Ethel Muggs, Zoya captioned: “Ethel Muggs knows how to keep things quirky, witty and crafty! Whipping out sweetness is her superpower.”

Mihir Ahuja portrays Jughead Jones and was captioned: “The only food Jughead Jones share with you is food for thought Hide your burgers and milkshakes.”

“Meet Dilton, Riverdale’s own walking library. When he isn’t hanging with the gang, he’s inventing to make the world a better place. Get set to geek out with him” captioning Yuvraj Menda’s poster who essays the role.

“The only thing Reggie loves more than himself is himself winning. Beware, he’ll charm his way through your heart ” is portrayed by Vedang Raina.

The movie is set in the 1960s and is a teen comedy drama film which will mark the debut of Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan; Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi; and Agastya, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, among other talents.

Centered around the themes of growing up, romance and camaraderie, the film will tell the story of these seven teenagers, and will release on Netflix in November.

Netizen reaction has been lukewarm and largely uninterested, while some expressed excitement others have mocked the movie.

When the trailer was released in 2022, even then the film was panned by everyone as audiences wondered just why and for whom the film really was made for as it has no appeal whatsoever and despite being set in the 1960’s it makes absolutely no sense as this was definitely not the way Indians lived. A trend was released online which amusingly stated that this movie may just have united all of India for once.

11
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'MTV Roadies': Gang Leaders begin strategising ahead of next task
Next article
Chandrayaan-3 enters lunar orbit, 'says' feeling lunar gravity
This May Also Interest You
News

Salman hops onto 'Barbiecore' bandwagon with hot pink pants, Internet says 'Bhai Bhi'

Technology

Urbanisation driving inflammatory bowel disease in young Indians: Lancet

Sports

Golf: Ojaswini and Nihal lie fourth, Kabir placed fifth at US Kids World Championships

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Hyderabad FC meet Delhi FC; East Bengal face Bangladesh Army in double-headers

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Japan beat Norway 3-1, move into quarterfinals

Technology

Chandrayaan-3 enters lunar orbit, 'says' feeling lunar gravity

News

'MTV Roadies': Gang Leaders begin strategising ahead of next task

News

KSA mulls over possible ban on 'Barbie' due to censor board disagreements, LGBTQ themes

News

Raftaar, Tanuj Virwani, Mahira Sharma to grace 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house in 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

News

'MTV Roadies': New mysterious contestants to grace the upcoming episode

Sports

Asian Games: Team India’s FIFA star Charanjot Singh conquers in seedings event

News

Aishwarya Khare: For me, adult friendships is about being there for each other

News

‘Darlings’: Vijay Varma is proud of the film as it explored ‘twisted relationships’

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Confrontation between Elvish, Avinash escalates into physical violence

Sports

East Bengal FC sign Jordan Elsey, Jose Antonio Pardo Lucas

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mumbai City FC open campaign with hard-fought win over Mohammedan Sporting

News

Anil Sharma compares 'raw action' in 'Gadar 2' with Christopher Nolan's knack for realism

Technology

No longer an affliction of the elderly, high BP now catches people young

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US