Acclaimed Marathi writer Milind Bokil's short story gets screen adaptation

One of the short stories by the famous Marathi fiction writer Milind Bokil, has been adapted into a short film titled 'Patang'.

By Agency News Desk

One of the short stories by the famous Marathi fiction writer Milind Bokil, has been adapted into a short film titled ‘Patang’. The film, which stars Walter D’Souza in the lead role and Anish Patil as a child actor, was released on Friday.

Milind, who is also a sociologist, was a part of the Sampoorna Kranti (Total Revolution) movement led by Jayprakash Narayan in the 1970s and since then, has been associated with various civil society organisations. ‘Patang’ is another step in his literary journey.

Nitin Pednekar, the director of the film, said in a statement: “Milind Bokil sir is a highly versatile writer. If you read his works, every story feels that it needs to be adapted for the screen. For this story, he has aligned the human emotions with a kite. He doesn’t believe in spoon feeding the audience. It’s only at the end of the story that all the layers unravel.”

Written by Dr Milind Bokil, ‘Patang’ has been produced by Sanjay Khairnar of the premier Marathi production house Weekend Coffee Productions. Cinematographer Kiran Jadhav has captured the story in beautiful frames through his lens. The short film is available to stream on Weekend Coffee Marathi’s YouTube channel.

