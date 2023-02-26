Ace director Priyadarshan's 'Corona Papers' is set for April release

scorecardresearch
By News Bureau

Ace director Priyadarshan, who has made super hit movies in Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, has announced the April release of his latest film, ‘Corona Papers’. With Shane Nigam and Shine Tom Chacko in the main roles, ‘Corona Papers’ is an action thriller, according to the makers. Gayatri Shankar, who played a significant role in the Malayalam movie ‘Na Than Kesu Kodu’, is the heroine.

Priyadarshan has written the script and is producing it under the banner of the Four Frames production house. The story of the film is by Sree Ganesh.

The movie has quite a formidable lineup of actors, including Siddik, Sandhya Shetty, P P Kunhikrishnan, Maninanpillai Raju, Jean Paul Lal, Sree Dhanya, Vijileesh, Biju Pappan, Sreekanth Murali, and Menka Sureshkumar, father of noted Tamil actress Keerthi Suresh.

Divakar S Mani does the cinematography, Ayyappan Nair presides over the editing table, and M R Rajakrishnan is the music composer.

