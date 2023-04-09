scorecardresearch
Adinath Kothare: Follow physical discipline and worship your body as if it is a temple

Marathi actor Adinath Kothare said that as an actor he has to pay a lot of attention to his physical and mental health.

By Agency News Desk
Marathi actor Adinath Kothare, who made his Bollywood debut with the movie ’83’ and was also seen in the web series ‘Criminal Justice’, said that as an actor he has to pay a lot of attention to his physical and mental health.

He added that he follows a strict diet regime and never misses his regular workout sessions. He said: “According to me, a healthy lifestyle is achieved by getting a sound sleep and not being over-exhausted or stressed.”

He added that a healthy life is very important because, in today’s competitive time, there is so much competition in every field that you cannot just keep focusing on your work to find peace or happiness.

“Peace and happiness are where you need to look within and be content, besides what you are doing. Hence, you should focus on your mental and physical health. And staying healthy means doing yoga, exercising, and spending time with family.”

“Listen to your body and reach a level of meditation and fitness to such an extent that your body tells you what it needs. Enjoy your life and follow physical discipline. Worship your body as if it is a temple and most importantly follow food timings,” he shared.

The actor said that it is most important to maintain a balance between both physical and mental health, neglecting either of them can be harmful.

“Physical health depends upon your mental health. In today’s world, we are taught about physical health, but mental health education is more important than physical health education. Because the brain is the most important organ in our body, it has evolved at a very fast pace over the past 200 thousand years. We don’t know how to handle anxiety or stress. We need to educate the generations about mental health and fitness and about the brain,” he concluded.

