scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Allu Arjun to start marathon shooting schedule for 'Pushpa: The Rule' from Sunday

Allu Arjun, who has kept fans of his blockbuster film 'Pushpa: The Rise' brimming with anticipation with regards to the sequel

By Agency News Desk
Allu Arjun to start marathon shooting schedule for 'Pushpa The Rule' from Sunday
Allu Arjun to start marathon shooting schedule for 'Pushpa The Rule' from Sunday

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who has kept fans of his blockbuster film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ brimming with anticipation with regards to the sequel, is about to kick start another marathon shooting schedule of his much-awaited film ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ on Sunday. The actor will shoot at the popular Ramoji Rao studio in Hyderabad. Ever since the makers have launched the poster and teaser of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, it has piqued huge curiosity and anticipation amongst the audience across the globe.

A source informed that after completing major shooting schedules at different locations across the country, the makers of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ will be starting their new schedule from Sunday. All the pre-production work for the new schedule has been done and the actors including Allu Arjun and others are all geared up for the shoot.

The source said: “Interestingly, it’s learnt that the cast is going to shoot some important scenes at Ramoji Rao film city in Hyderabad with huge sets being erected at the place. Since it’s a sequel, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the movie a visual spectacle for the audience.”

‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is one of the most awaited films of the year. While the first part of the film registered a phenomenal success at the box office, Allu Arjun was widely appreciated by the audience and the critics for his impactful performance. The superstar truly left a huge impact on the mind of the audience who went on to recreate his look from the film on multiple occasions and festivals.

Apart from this, Allu Arjun has recently announced an untitled project by producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and again a collaboration with Trivikram Srinivas.

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Why Eva Mendes’ daughters have no access to Internet
Next article
Dukes to launch Investigation over fifth Ashes Test ball-swap drama: Report
This May Also Interest You
Lyrics

Gadar 2 – Main Nikla Gaddi Leke Song Lyrics starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma

News

Aastha Sharma calls her father 'best friend': Can talk about anything under the sun

Sports

Chennaiyin FC bring back Brazilian midfielder Crivellaro as third foreign signing for the season

Sports

Prithvi Shaw’s debut innings for Northamptonshire in 50-over competition ends in a hit-wicket

Sports

Dukes to launch Investigation over fifth Ashes Test ball-swap drama: Report

Fashion & Lifestyle

Why Eva Mendes’ daughters have no access to Internet

News

Arjun Bijlani: 'Evil' grows when 'good' people remain passive

News

Taylor Swift halts show, runs across stage to comfort Kobe Bryant's daughter

Technology

After US, UK sees rise in Covid cases with new variant

News

Geetanjali Mishra gets a warm welcome on the sets of 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'

News

Actor Bala denies of threatening YouTuber Aju Alex

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani twinning in white as they return from their vacation

Technology

Twitter fails to publish monthly India compliance report, shows poodle sitting in a chair

News

'Star Wars' series 'Ahsoka' debuts new promo 'Masters and Apprentices', raises many new questions

Fashion & Lifestyle

Here are some Hollywood BFFs giving goals ahead of Friendship Day

Dialogues

Celebrating Kajol’s birthday with memorable dialogues

News

Shrenu Parikh reminisces her modelling days: No one knew me back then

Technology

US FDA approves 1st oral pill for postpartum depression

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US