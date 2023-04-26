Anand Pandit announces two exciting Marathi projects with Swapnil Joshi

Anand Pandit has become a pan-Indian producer in the real sense of the word after making films in Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and Kannada. In fact, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures has made over six well-received Marathi films and has now announced two more exciting projects. According to the trade buzz, the films are in the crime thriller genre and are headlined by Marathi superstar Swapnil Joshi.

Says Pandit who seems to be expanding his regional slate every year, “Yes, I wanted to make an edge-of-the-seat, cop thriller in Marathi and these two films fit the bill perfectly. Swapnil is a fantastic actor and the perfect choice for these films and we hope to present him in a very unusual role.”

The films are co-produced by Rahul Dubey and the cast, and the crew are being finalised.