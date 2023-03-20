scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Angad Bedi will soon make his southern film debut with Nani

Angad Bedi is all set to make his debut in the south with Telugu superstar Nani in his upcoming 'Nani30'.

By News Bureau

Actor Angad Bedi is all set to make his debut in the south with Telugu superstar Nani in his upcoming ‘Nani30’.

The movie stars Mrunal Thakur as well. This won’t be the first time Angad and Mrunal will be coming together. Both actors have already worked on R. Balki’s shorts in ‘Lust Stories 2’, which is set to be released.

A source close to Angad said: “He is preparing for his southern debut with Telugu movie Nani 30. It is one of the highly anticipated movies that’s coming this year. One of the prime reasons for Angad making south Indian movies is because he wanted to try out movies which cater to different kinds of audiences.”

‘Nani 30’ is an emotional drama movie directed by Shouryuv, which revolves around a father-daughter relationship.

Previous article
Gold ornaments of Rajinikanth's daughter stolen from her Chennai house
Next article
Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares some shocking details judged by her skin tone
This May Also Interest You
Sports

2nd Test: New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 58 runs, sweep series 2-0

News

When Lance Reddick spoke about the relation between Charon and Winston in 'John Wick'

Sports

Neeraj Chopra to train in Turkey for 61 days under TOPS funding

News

Pranali Rathod on how her character evolved in 'Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai'

News

Billie Eilish's creepy 'Swarm' character is inspired by a real cult

News

Jane Fonda has a brutal advice for getting over a breakup

News

Shehnaaz Gill says ‘Oh My God meri lipstick gayi’ and playing Knock knock joke with Sara Ali Khan

News

'Being happy is way more important than being successful,' says Avika Gor

News

Priyanka Chopra kisses sister-in-law Sophie Turner at Nick Jonas’ concert

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her glam look in lilac outfit

News

Soni Razdan shares Alia Bhatt’s unseen picture flaunting a baby bump

News

Shantanu Maheshwari to play a dentist in 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'

News

BLACKPINK: Jisoo announces solo track ‘Flower’

News

'Ted Lasso' cast to visit White House to discuss 'importance of mental health'

Fashion n Lifestyle

Bigg Boss 16 Mini-reunion with the Mandali: Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and others arrive in style

Sports

Man United, Brighton, Sheff Utd continue in FA Cup, Arsenal go 8 clear in Premier League

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares some shocking details judged by her skin tone

News

Gold ornaments of Rajinikanth's daughter stolen from her Chennai house

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US