scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

NTR Jr begins shooting for upcoming film, shares video

NTR Jr has begun shooting for his upcoming project 'NTR 30', directed by Koratala Siva. The film also marks Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut.

By News Bureau

Tollywood actor NTR Jr has begun shooting for his upcoming project ‘NTR 30’, directed by Koratala Siva. The film also marks Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu debut. In a video shared on Twitter, the actor offered a brief glimpse of him arriving on the ‘NTR 30’ sets and chatting with his director. The actor captioned the video with the words: “Great to be on sets again with Koratala Siva!”

The video begins with the actor voicing the words: “Aa Raha Hoon Main (I am coming).”

‘NTR 30’ is a high-octane action drama directed by Koratala Siva set in the forgotten coastal parts of India. It will see the coming together of top technicians from the industry.

The film is being produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts and will hit the screens on April 5, 2024.

Previous article
Bundesliga: Bayern stun Dortmund 4-2 to recapture Bundesliga top spot
Next article
Taraji P Henson will be seen in a guest role in ‘Abbott Elementary’
This May Also Interest You
News

'Indian Idol 13' contestants celebrate 110 years of feature films in India

News

Saif, Shoojit Sirkar, Drashti Dhami express grief at Pradeep Sarkar's prayer meet

Sports

Athletics: Kenyan, Ethiopian runners win at 2023 Xiamen Marathon

Health & Lifestyle

Reduce screen time for autistic children: Experts

News

All at NMACC: From 'Gallan Goodiyan' to India's influence on global fashion

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kangana Ranaut finds ‘desi kids who speak Hindi in second-hand Brit accent’ annoying

News

Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz shares joyful moments with him after trial

News

'Fantastic Four' movie has a new writer with 'Avatar 2' scribe Josh Friedman

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron XBB.1.16 is 'one to watch': WHO

News

Varun Dhawan responds to criticism for picking Gigi Hadid, kissing her: ‘It was planned’

News

Anupam Kher sings a song for 'Metro… In Dino', shares a BTS video from sets

Sports

Serie A: Kean decisive in Juve's victory, Inter sink at San Siro

Sports

Off-field issues waste time, hamper preparations of Indian wrestlers

Sports

All set for Paris Olympics, women's hockey team has come a long way

Sports

WPL shows promise of transforming women's cricket in India

Sports

World Boxing glory not enough to power Indian women to Paris 2024

News

'GHKPM': Sai leaves Virat in shock, decides to marry Dr Satya

Box Office

Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bholaa' mints Rs 30.70 crore three days

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US