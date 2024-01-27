HomeRegionalNewsBobby Deol is ferocious warrior in his ‘Kanguva’ look

Bobby Deol is ferocious warrior in his ‘Kanguva’ look

Bobby Deol is all set to charm the audience once again with his avatar of a warrior in the upcoming Tamil-language pan-India film ‘Kanguva’.

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Bobby Deol in Kanguva
Bobby Deol in Kanguva_pic courtesy news agency

 After rocking the screens with his last release ‘Animal’, actor Bobby Deol is all set to charm the audience once again with his avatar of a warrior in the upcoming Tamil-language pan-India film ‘Kanguva’.

The makers of the film released the actor’s look on Saturday on the occasion of his birthday. The promo teaser shows Bobby as the mighty antagonist – Udhiran.

As the makers shared the poster, they wrote in the caption” “Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable. Happy Birthday to our #Udhiran, #BobbyDeol sir. #Kanguva #HBDBobbyDeol @thedeol.”

Looking absolutely thrilling, the first look of the villain guarantees a lot of thrill in the film with the raw, rustic, and powerful look of Bobby.

Earlier, Tamil superstar Suriya suffered an injury on the sets of the film. However, he soon wrapped up the film after his recovery.

Produced by Studio Green and K.E. Gnanavel Raja, and directed by Siva, the movie has been shot on a massive scale with a bunch of its shooting being done in Thailand.

A rustic, violent, and epic sort of action film, it will be released in IMAX format in both 2D and 3D.

Previous article
Hina Khan shares raw no-filter selfie with red rashes, blisters on lips
Next article
Gurugram docs remove massive breast tumour weighing 4.5 kg
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES
"

Just In