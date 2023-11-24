Chiyaan Vikram's 'Dhruva Natchathiram' delayed due to legal issues

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon’s spy-action-thriller film ‘Dhruva Natchathiram Part 1’ starring Chiyaan Vikram, which was scheduled for a November 24 release, has been postponed to an unknown date due to legal issues.

Taking to X, the director who is also referred to as GVM, shared a letter of apology which stated: “Sorry. Unable to get ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ to the screens today. We tried our best. But it looks like we need a day or two more.”

He added: “Hoping to give everybody a good experience with advance bookings and proper screens everywhere around the world.

“The support for the film is heartwarming and has kept us going. Just a few days more and we’ll arrive.”

According to media reports, the delay was caused as Madras High Court slapped two cases against both GVM and his team over the release of ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’.

The court had instructed the director to pay back an amount of Rs 2 crore to All In Pictures to release his film before 10.30 a.m. on November 24. As he was unable to pay the amount before the designated time, the movie’s release was delayed.

The first of a two-part film ‘Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yudda Kandaam’ is directed, produced and co-written by Gautham Vasudev Menon. It stars Vikram, Ritu Varma, R. Parthiban, Vinayakan, Radhika Sarathkumar, Simran, in pivotal roles.