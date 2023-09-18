scorecardresearch
Dhanush sports casuals as he attends assistant's wedding

Dhanush attended his assistant Anand's wedding over the weekend and was seen dressed in a shirt, denim pants and a baseball cap

Dhanush sports casuals as he attends assistant's wedding
Dhanush sports casuals as he attends assistant's wedding _ pic courtesy instagram

South sensation Dhanush attended his assistant Anand’s wedding over the weekend and was seen dressed in a shirt, denim pants and a baseball cap. A video is doing the rounds on social media, where Dhanush is seen attending the wedding celebrations. He is also seen sporting a thick moustache. In the clip, he is seen posing with the newlyweds as well.

On the work front, Dhanuh will next be seen in ‘Captain Miller’, directed by Arun Matheswaran, who has previously helmed films such as ‘Rocky’ and ‘Saani Kaayidham’.

‘Captain Miller’ also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Nivedhithaa Sathish and Sundeep Kishan. The film is scheduled to release soon.

On the Bollywood front, Dhanush is all set to work again with Aanand L. Rai in the upcoming film ‘Tere Ishk Mein’. The two have previously collaborated on ‘Raanjhanaa’ and ‘Atrangi Re’.

