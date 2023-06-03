Director Rajasenan quits BJP in Kerala, to join CPI(M)

Ace Malayalam film director Rajasenan, who was a state committee member of the BJP, has quit the party and is set to join the CPI(M) in Kerala.

Rajasenan has met up with CPI(M) state secretary M.V.Govindan who has cleared his entry into the party fold.

Sixty-four-year-old Rajasenan, in a career spanning nearly four decades, has directed 37 Malayalam films since 1984.

He is known for the success rate of his films which starred Jayaram and the two worked together in 16 films, most of which has been a box office hit.

In 2016, Rajasenan joined the BJP and was fielded from the Aruvikkara assembly seat in the state capital district and finished third by getting around 20,000 votes.

Though inducted into the state committee, Rajasenan was unhappy of not being given more responsibilities and despite being a high ranking personality his services remained unutilized, leaving him unhappy.

Finally, when he received positive signals from the CPI(M), he decided to join the ruling party.

Though the last film that he directed was in 2014, he then turned an actor and it’s at that time, he decided to quit the BJP.