scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Duniya Vijay celebrates b'day near parents' grave; releases teaser of new movie 'Bheema'

Duniya Vijay celebrated his birthday near his parents' grave in the outskirts of the city on Friday with his friends and fans.

By News Bureau

Kannada film star Duniya Vijay celebrated his birthday near his parents’ grave in the outskirts of the city on Friday with his friends and fans.

He also released a teaser of his new flick ‘Bheema’ to mark the occasion.

“I am pained that my parents are no more. I have built a small temple for them. I am elated to celebrate my birthday here. My fans have also come and it is my duty to ensure that they are well taken care of,” he said.

Duniya Vijay’s negative role against Telugu Superstar Balakrishna in ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ has won hearts in Telugu speaking states.

‘Bheema’ happens to be his second venture as a director and a lead actor after his debut movie ‘Salaga’.

Previous article
Reed Hastings steps down as Netflix's co-CEO
Next article
Trillions of dollars needed to adapt green technologies: Experts at WEF
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IOA forms seven-member panel to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

News

NTR Jr named in ‘USA Today’ Oscar prediction list for best actor

Sports

Indian National Car Racing Championship: Sohil Shah, Sandeep Kumar claim pole position

Sports

Manika Batra fights her way into WTT Contender semis

Sports

Dynamix Achievers beat Madon Polo to claim Silver Stick Cup

Sports

ILT20: Preparing well, sticking to the plans key for Bravo as MI Emirates face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

News

Rishab Shetty attends Bhoota Kola festival, thanks Daiva for ‘Kantara’ success

Sports

Aniket Sawant takes top honours in PGTI Pre-Qualifying I as 25 players qualify for final stage

News

Satinder Sartaaj opens up about his acting debut in 'The Black Prince'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Australia clinch quarters berth with 9-2 win over South Africa, France hold Argentina 5-5

Sports

Australian Open: Classy Korda upsets Medvedev for third-round win

News

Supreme Court protects filmmaker Leena Manimekalai from arrest over goddess Kaali poster

Sports

BCCI invites applications for two vacant posts in junior men's and senior women's selection committee

News

Sara Ali Khan shares team boomerang as she gets on with first day of shoot in 2023

News

Kamna Pathak's fashion funda: Don't dress to impress, be comfortable

News

Jennifer Lopez was reluctant to star in 'Shotgun Wedding'

News

'MasterChef India' contestant Suvarna picked up cooking watching shows

Sports

India Open 2023: Vitidsarn upsets Loh Kean Yew to reach semis; Yamaguchi, An Se-Young also advance

News

Amitabh Bachchan meets Ronaldo, Messi before PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI match, netizens go crazy

News

Javed Akhtar: ‘Boycott Bollywood’ won’t help, we are a nation of ‘Movie Bhakts’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US