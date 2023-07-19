scorecardresearch
Fan chases Vijay Deverakonda to touch actor’s feet at an event

Superstar Vijay Devarakonda was chased off the stage after a fan ran towards him to touch his feet. A video is doing the rounds on social media

By Agency News Desk
Vijay Devarakonda at an event

Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda was chased off the stage after a fan ran towards him to touch his feet. A video is doing the rounds on social media, where the actor could be seen attending an event to mark the success of the film ‘Baby’ starring his brother Anand Deverakonda.

In the clip, an over-excited fan could be seen running towards the stage to touch Vijay’s feet when the ‘Liger’ actor was giving a speech on the success of ‘Baby’, looking dapper in a blue kurta.

The fan ran past the security cordon near the stage to touch Vijay’s feet, even as the shocked actor ran to avoid him before the security personnel got into the act.

Released on July 12, ‘Baby’ is a romantic drama directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam. The film also stars Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin in lead roles.

On the acting front, Vijay will be next seen in ‘Kushi’, which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film will release on September 1.

After ‘Kushi’, Vijay has two more films lined up, which are tentatively titled ‘VD 12’ and ‘VD 13’.

His last film ‘Liger’, also starring Ananya Panday, released in 2022. However, it was not received well at the box-office.

Vijay made his debut with ‘Nuvvila’ in 2011 and received praise for his role in the coming-of-age drama ‘Yevade Subramanyam’. He made it as a superstar with blockbusters like ‘Pelli Choopulu’ and ‘Arjun Reddy’.

