Why is Rashmika Mandanna still called ‘Geetha madam’

Rashmika Mandanna feels overwhelmed when even today she is often addressed as 'Geetha madam' owing to her performance in 'Geetha Govindam'

By Agency News Desk
Rashmika Mandanna in Geetha Govindam poster _ pic courtesy imdb

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who swayed the nation as Srivalli in the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, is celebrating the fifth anniversary of her Telugu superhit film ‘Geetha Govindam’. She said that she feels overwhelmed when even today she is often addressed as ‘Geetha madam’ owing to her performance.

The actress was paired opposite Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda in the film which was helmed by Parasuram. The song ‘Inkem Inkem Kavale’ from the film was a chartbuster.

Expressing gratitude, Rashmika said: “It’s already been 5 years? Wow. I still can’t believe it.. Thank you everyone for accepting our film and showering it with so much love.. Till date I’ve been called ‘Geetha madam’. It feels so amazing and I am extremely grateful.”

In the film, Rashmika and Vijay portrayed the characters who eventually fall in love after a series of accidents that don’t really go in their favour.

She further mentioned: “And of course it wouldn’t have been possible without my co-star Vijay and I am forever extremely grateful to Parasuram sir and the Geetha arts team for giving me and trusting me with the character of ‘Geetha’. Thank you.”

The family entertainer is one of the biggest hits of both the lead actors’ careers, and still continues to entertain audiences all along. It also helped Rashmika carve a niche for herself in the Telugu markets.

On the work front, Rashmika will be next seen in the much awaited ‘Animal’, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She also has ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, ‘Rainbow’ and ‘D51’ opposite Dhanush in the pipeline.

