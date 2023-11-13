scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Gippy Grewal is going for the kill in fiery ‘Warning 2’ motion poster

By Agency News Desk

The makers of the upcoming Punjabi actioner ‘Warning 2’ dropped the motion poster of the film on Monday, and its star Gippy Grewal looks every inch intense justifying the poster. Actor, producer and writer of the film, Gippy said: “I loved working with Amar Hundal and Prince Kanwaljit Singh in the first installment and I am thrilled to once again join them for ‘Warning 2’. The poster has in a way helped us relive the excitement of the first film and I am sure that this thrilling poster is going to get the fans excited.”

The motion poster ignites excitement with guns, fiery visuals, and hints at a deadly duel of wills. Directed by Amar Hundal, the film also stars Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Dev, and Raghveer Boli.

Director Amar Hundal said: “The motion poster is a special treat for our audience, offering them a glimpse into the intense world of ‘Warning 2’. The film and its characters will remain with the audience for a long time and we are eagerly looking forward to its release on the big screen.”

‘Warning 2’ is slated to release on February 2, 2024.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kajol, Deb Mukherjee, Sumona attend Kali Puja; Ajay Devgn, son Yug twin in ethnic outfit
Next article
Paul McCartney says John Lennon worried about how people would remember him after he died
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US