'HanuMan' team meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath

‘HanuMan’ filmmaker Prasanth Varma and the film’s lead actor Teja Sajja had a significant meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his office. The meeting was an opportunity for Varma to discuss the film’s impact, especially among the younger audience, and how it has successfully incorporated elements of Indian itihasas (history) into a captivating superhero narrative.

Varma said: “Meeting Yogi Ji was truly an honour and an inspiring moment for me. His encouragement for ‘HanuMan’ and recognition of our novel efforts to tell an offbeat story that merges superhero dynamics with Indian itihasas was a pat on the back.

“He discussed with us how movies help preserve our cultural legacy. It’s heartening to have a leader who values the fusion of tradition and innovation in cinema, motivating us to continue breaking new ground.”

Teja Sajja, the actor portraying the superhero character in the film, expressed his gratitude after the meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He shared, “Meeting Yogi Ji was an absolute honour, and it filled me with immense pride to discuss ‘HanuMan’ and its impact on our culture. Playing the lead in ‘HanuMan’ was both a challenge and a privilege.”

‘HanuMan’ that started off as a superhero film has become a cultural phenomenon with audiences worldwide, breaking away from conventional superhero tropes. Varma, driven by passion, has created India’s first homegrown superhero, a character that has resonated with fans across the nation.

The film became a gateway for audiences to delve into the rich tapestry of Indian scriptures and mythology.

