Ilayaraja‘s daughter and National Award winner Bhavatharini’s funeral to be held today

The funeral of Bhavatharini, national award winning singer and daughter of veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja, will be held today in their native village in Gudalur.

Bhavatharini, who was also a playback vocalist and music director, died at the age of 47.

She breathed her last on Thursday in Sri Lanka, where she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

She won the national award for Best Female Playback Singer for her performance of the song ‘Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu’ from the film ‘Bharathi,’ which was composed by her father Ilaiyaraaja.

She is survived by her husband Sabreesan, her father Ilaiyaraaja and brothers Yuvan Shankar Raja and Karthik Raja.

After learning about the demise of Bhavatharini, veteran actor Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and expressed his heartfelt condolences on Friday.

“I don’t know what to do with my dear brother Ilayaraja. I grab his hands mentally. Pavadarini’s demise is something that cannot be tolerated or accepted. My brother Ilayaraja should not lose heart in this greatness. My heartfelt condolences to the family of Bhavadharini,” Haasan wrote.