‘Jam Jam Jajjanaka’ from Bhola Shankar out

By Editorial Desk
After matching steps with ‘Thalaiva’ Rajanikanth, grooves with ‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi on Jam Jam Jajjanaka. Tamannaah Bhatia is on a roll ever since her OTT releases ‘Jee Karda’ and ‘Lust Stories 2’. The actress has been riding the wave of success ever since. After her moves from her song ‘Kaavaalaa’ from ‘Jailer’ going viral, the makers of her Telegu film have dropped a catchy number Jam Jam Jajjanaka, where Tamannaah is seen matching steps with Megastar Chiranjeevi and co-star Keerthy Suresh.

The foot-tapping beats and catchy lyrics of the song have the fans swaying to it. The fans are eagerly awaiting for the film to release on 11th August, 2023. Apart from Jailer and Bhola Shankar, Tamannnah has ‘Bandra’ in Malayalam and ‘Aranamanai 4’ in Tamil in the pipeline.

