Jr NTR begins shoot of 'intense' water sequence for 'Devara'

Jr NTR has started shooting the next schedule of the much-anticipated magnum opus 'Devara', which involves an intense water sequence

Actor Jr NTR has started shooting the next schedule of the much-anticipated magnum opus ‘Devara’, which involves an intense water sequence, and will be filmed in Hyderabad itself.

Post wrapping up an action-packed schedule of the film recently in Hyderabad, the makers are now geared up to film yet another important sequence.

Announcing the same on social media, the film’s official social media handle tweeted: “After a short break and some rehearsals to execute the sequence on a massive scale, we are back on sets from today. #Devara.”

Hailed as a blockbuster in the making and one of the biggest films of 2024, ‘Devara’ has set the audience’s expectations really high.

Expected to be one of the major portions of the film, the latest sequence is expected to be something audiences have never witnessed NTR Jr perform, which further makes it all the more exciting.

A high-budget spectacle, ‘Devara’ is directed by Koratala Siva, produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram.

The film’s music is done by Anirudh Ravichander with R Rathnavelu being the cinematographer.

‘Devara’ also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The film marks Janhvi Kapoor’s long-awaited debut in Telugu cinema.

The film is slated to release on April 5, 2024.

