Kamal Haasan meets long-time friend, Academy Award winner Mike Westmore in Los Angeles

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who is well known for his acting in several Tamil, Telugu as well as Bollywood films ranging from ‘Apoorva’, ‘Vikram’(1986), ‘Vikram’(2022), ‘Saagar’, ‘Nayakan’, ‘Chachi 420’ and several others, recently met his friend and make-up artist Mike Westmore in Los Angeles.

Mike is an Academy Award winning make-up artiste. The actor went to the American city for the launch of his most recent feature ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, meeting up with his very old friend and colleague Mike Westmore. Two legends on different sides of the globe, the two great figures reminisced about their remarkable 40 year old friendship and professional journey.

The duo went on to speak about their collaborations in various projects such as ‘Indian’, ‘Avvai shanmughi’ and ‘Dasavatharam’.

Taking to Instagram, the veteran actor shared a picture of himself with Westmore and captioned: “From (The arrow in the sun ) Soldier blue where I saw Mike Westmore’s work to this day, I have admired Mike’s work from inside out. Had the joy of working with him on the make up and also wearing it to fame and applause. 40 years have flown with the speed of an arrow.”

Westmore, on the other hand is well known for his contributions to films such as ‘Mask’, ‘Star Trek: Next Generation’ and ‘Raging Bull’ earning him critical acclaim for his work. In addition, the artiste was also given the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for his makeup in the 2008 Tamil-language film ‘Dasavathaaram’ where he worked with Haasan.

Time hits everyone though, and both Kamal Haasan and Mike Westmore have gotten old, leading to many fans on social media saying that the two legends have now become old but their spirit is still very much active.