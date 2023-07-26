scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Kamal Haasan meets long-time friend, Academy Award winner Mike Westmore in Los Angeles

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who is well known for his acting in several Tamil, Telugu as well as Bollywood films ranging from ‘Apoorva’, ‘Vikram’(1986), ‘Vikram’(2022), 'Saagar', 'Nayakan', 'Chachi 420' and several others, recently met his friend and make-up artist Mike Westmore in Los Angeles.

By Agency News Desk
Kamal Haasan meets long-time friend, Academy Award winner Mike Westmore in Los Angeles
Kamal Haasan meets long-time friend, Academy Award winner Mike Westmore in Los Angeles

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who is well known for his acting in several Tamil, Telugu as well as Bollywood films ranging from ‘Apoorva’, ‘Vikram’(1986), ‘Vikram’(2022), ‘Saagar’, ‘Nayakan’, ‘Chachi 420’ and several others, recently met his friend and make-up artist Mike Westmore in Los Angeles.

Mike is an Academy Award winning make-up artiste. The actor went to the American city for the launch of his most recent feature ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, meeting up with his very old friend and colleague Mike Westmore. Two legends on different sides of the globe, the two great figures reminisced about their remarkable 40 year old friendship and professional journey.

The duo went on to speak about their collaborations in various projects such as ‘Indian’, ‘Avvai shanmughi’ and ‘Dasavatharam’.

Taking to Instagram, the veteran actor shared a picture of himself with Westmore and captioned: “From (The arrow in the sun ) Soldier blue where I saw Mike Westmore’s work to this day, I have admired Mike’s work from inside out. Had the joy of working with him on the make up and also wearing it to fame and applause. 40 years have flown with the speed of an arrow.”

Westmore, on the other hand is well known for his contributions to films such as ‘Mask’, ‘Star Trek: Next Generation’ and ‘Raging Bull’ earning him critical acclaim for his work. In addition, the artiste was also given the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for his makeup in the 2008 Tamil-language film ‘Dasavathaaram’ where he worked with Haasan.

Time hits everyone though, and both Kamal Haasan and Mike Westmore have gotten old, leading to many fans on social media saying that the two legends have now become old but their spirit is still very much active.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval and Rajit Kapur starrer Goldfish in theatres on 25th August 2023
Next article
Kalki Koechlin returns to theatres with ‘Goldfish’: It’s a movie with raw humour, heart warming emotions
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes 2023: Damien Fleming wants Pat Cummins to keep captaining Australia in Tests

Technology

Is snacking bad for your health? Quality, timing matters

News

Matt Damon reveals why he turned down 'Avatar' offer

Sports

Ashes 2023: There are no thoughts about retirement; the hunger is still there, says James Anderson

Technology

Google introduces new Play Store for large screens

News

Kalki Koechlin returns to theatres with ‘Goldfish’: It’s a movie with raw humour, heart warming emotions

News

Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval and Rajit Kapur starrer Goldfish in theatres on 25th August 2023

Sports

Japan Open 2023: Sindhu crashes out in opener again, Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag advance to next round

News

Angad Bedi to reunite with Mrunal Thakur in his Telugu debut ‘Hi Nanna’

Technology

Decoded: Why cognitive functions decline as we age old

Sports

Hockey India names junior women's team for Four Nations Tournament in Germany

Sports

Ashes 2023: Win at The Oval can be a 'moral victory' for England, says Harry Brook

News

Janhvi expresses gratitude towards Sajid Nadiadwala for giving her 'Bawaal'

News

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary giving Sridevi vibes in iconic blue saree from her new song ‘Baarish Aa Gayi Hai’

Technology

Google introduces new ways to search relevant information on women’s sports

Technology

WhatsApp beta for Android allowing users to create groups while forwarding messages

Lyrics

Baarish Aa Gayi Hai Song Lyrics starring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

News

Kanye West faces backlash for dressing up daughter North in 'racist' clothes

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US