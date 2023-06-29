scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Kangana Ranaut now issues a spooky warning!

Sharing the Chandramukhi 2 poster, Kangana Ranaut confirmed that Chandramukhi is coming back this Ganesh Chaturthi.

By Editorial Desk
Kangana Ranaut now issues a spooky warning!
Kangana Ranaut _ pic courtesy instagram

Kangana Ranaut is surely on a roll professionally. While she is all geared up to deliver a stellar performance with Emergency, there is another big announcement from the actor, director, and producer. Yes, with her latest post, Kangana has issued a statutory warning about Chandramukhi returning.

Sharing the Chandramukhi 2 poster, Kangana confirmed that Chandramukhi is coming back this Ganesh Chaturthi.

While this scares many to their bits, fans are also very excited for this spooky horror to return. Chandramukhi 2 directed by P Vasu stars Raghava Lawrence, Vadivelu, and others. Produced by Lyca productions and Subaskaran the film will release in September in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Pic. Sourcekanganaranaut
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Liam Neeson to hit the big screen with new action-thriller 'Retribution'
Next article
Anthony Mackie defends Jonathan Majors after latter was charged with assault
This May Also Interest You
News

Taaruk Raina says India being country of fables, epics makes it perfect for audio storytelling

News

Anthony Mackie defends Jonathan Majors after latter was charged with assault

News

Liam Neeson to hit the big screen with new action-thriller 'Retribution'

News

NTR Jr responds to invite to join the Academy, says it’s 'proud' moment for ‘RRR’ family

News

Kanye West accused of anti-Semitic remarks, now by former business partner

News

‘College Romance 4’ trailer is all about self-discovery, friendship, steps to adulthood

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Dushmantha Chameera to miss rest of tournament due to shoulder injury

Sports

Duleep Trophy: Nishant Sindhu's 150, Harshit Rana's maiden hundred put North Zone in driver's seat

Technology

NatGeo magazine lays off last 19 staff writers: Report

News

Nicki Minaj offers to pay college fees of teen who killed man to protect his mom

News

Krutika Desai roped in to play lead character Gehna in ‘Gauna: Ek Pratha’

News

Kartik Aaryan visits Mumbai theatre, interacts with fans

Technology

Finding it hard to score in maths? Combining it with music may help

Sports

FIFA Rankings: India move up by one spot, reach top 100 for first time in five years

Technology

Study explains why humans fall for lies and conspiracies

Sports

Ex-India cricketer Ambati Rayudu set to join politics, touring A.P. to understand local issues

News

CBFC sets record straight on '72 Hoorain' trailer; says reports are 'misleading'

News

‘Aarthik Stithi Theek Na Hai Humari’ scene in ‘Aspirants’ was improvised, reveals Sunny Hinduja

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US