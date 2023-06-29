Kangana Ranaut now issues a spooky warning!

Kangana Ranaut is surely on a roll professionally. While she is all geared up to deliver a stellar performance with Emergency, there is another big announcement from the actor, director, and producer. Yes, with her latest post, Kangana has issued a statutory warning about Chandramukhi returning.

Sharing the Chandramukhi 2 poster, Kangana confirmed that Chandramukhi is coming back this Ganesh Chaturthi.

While this scares many to their bits, fans are also very excited for this spooky horror to return. Chandramukhi 2 directed by P Vasu stars Raghava Lawrence, Vadivelu, and others. Produced by Lyca productions and Subaskaran the film will release in September in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.