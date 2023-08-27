Kichcha Sudeepa posts workout pictures in preparation for 'K46'

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa is gearing up to play his role as a notorious demonic killer in his new project which is tentatively titled ‘K46’. In preparation for that, the actor posted snippets of his workout and how much muscle he has gained to do the role.

Taking to social media, the ‘Huchcha’ actor posted pictures of his toned muscular physique, incredible biceps and overall musculature while wearing a yellow cap, training gloves and red striped boxers.

He captioned the post: “Workout is my new Happy space. A routine that has kept me calmer and focused. Another month or so before the Climax fight sequence of ‘K46’…loads to achieve at my Workout station.”

Of course, the pictures of Sudeepa’s dedicated workout have garnered him much praise for his work, with his fans congratulating the actor on achieving his ‘Killer King Pack.’

Sudeepa in general has been a bit of a fitness freak spending much time working out, though not in preparation for roles but as more of a means of keeping fit both physically and mentally.

However, for ‘K46’ the actor has achieved one of the most killer tones he could have in a long while, which perfectly suits him and is more than a clear indicator of just what kind of surprises ‘K46’ is holding and what Sudeepa will be doing in the film.

Earlier in June, the ‘Eaga’ actor had released a small teaser of the film which showed a bus driving in the black of night completely bloodstained, filled with flesh and corpses while Sudeepa silently was sitting in the back drinking blood-soaked whiskey.

The driver eventually spots him though before he can even do anything, Sudeepa blows his brains out with a shotgun and proceeds to break the front window and walk out, all the while taking out bullets from his body, putting them inside his drink and sipping before popping a cigar, where he only says “I am not a human. I am a demon.”

That ‘demon’ from his teaser is more than likely to be chiseled and powerful.