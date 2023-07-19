scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Kriti Kharbanda reminisces about her Yash-starrer Kannada film 'Googly' as it clocks a decade

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) As the film ‘Googly’ clocks a decade since its release on Wednesday, actress Kriti Kharbanda took to her Instagram to express her emotions and gratitude towards the milestone.

‘Googly’ is a Kannada romantic comedy directed by Pawan Wadeyar, which also featured the Kannada superstar Yash, the actor who set the box-office on fire with ‘K.G.F.’

In the film, Kriti shared the screen with Yash, who portrayed the charming boy-next-door character.

The actress shared a video from the film about key moments on her Instagram.

In the heartfelt note, Kriti reminisced about the journey she embarked upon with the film.

She captioned the post: “10 years to this brilliant, satisfying, iconic movie ‘GOOGLY’ ! A movie I knew was magical in every sense while I shot it. DR.Swathi aka Doctreeee is my most favourite character that I’ve ever played onscreen. And Sharath (@thenameisyash) will always be my favourite onscreen boyfriend haha! A movie that made me believe in love, in hard work, and in just having fun.”

The film tells the story of Sharath (played by Yash), a university topper and a fun loving guy, who falls for Swathi (played by Kriti Kharbanda) after he meets her at the World Economic Summit. The two fall in love but fate had different plans for them as Swathi meets with an accident followed by a misunderstanding between them.

Kriti expressing her gratitude to the director Pawan Wadeyar, said: “Thank you #jayanna sir for making this movie, believing in the script and believing that I could play Swathi. @pavanwadeyar I still remember our first narration that took place in my house in Bengaluru! U walked in, narrated the first half and promised to come back the next day to narrate the second half. The longest 24 hours of my life till date.”

The actress also shared that she made up her mind just by listening to the first half of the film.

“I was so invested in Sharad and Swathi and I couldn’t wait to hear more. I just had to know how their story unfolds! I’ll let you in on a little secret, I had decided that I’m doing the movie just after hearing the first half. I was in love with your art and your writing. Thank you for choosing me to be your Swathi. I’m forever grateful.”

She continued, “None of this would have been possible without the perfect Sharath, @thenameisyash a dream to work with! I had so much fun working with u, and I guess that translated onscreen making Sharath and Swathi the ideal most amazing couple! Despite the flaws in these characters they were so loved, coz they were so relatable. A big big thank u to my amazing fans and fan clubs for loving this movie more than I could possibly imagine.”

“I receive so many messages on a daily basis even today where you’ll shower Sharath and Swathi with so much love! Swathi for me is and will always be oh-so-special! Googly put me on the map and made me the actor I am today. I’ll never forget the day I walked into a Housefull theatre in Mysore, and was told by the owners that 80 per cent of the audience were watching it for the 2nd or 3rd time! The whistles I heard still echo in my heart. Thank you for giving me that feeling! It’ll last me a lifetime! This will never get old,” the actress added.

–IANS

aa/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Manish Gupta shot 'One Friday Night' key scene with Raveena Tandon inside real operation theatre
Next article
Christopher Nolan says ‘no’ to directing more superhero movies
This May Also Interest You
News

Mohan Agashe says his professions of acting, psychiatry bring 'bilateral symmetry' in life

Sports

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to open campaign against Pakistan on Sep 2 in Kandy (ld)

News

'The Wheel of Time 2' trailer brings in drama, action, romance and emotional weight

News

Pankaj Dheer to play double role in 'Ajooni'

News

Raj Kundra’s experience in Arthur Road jail gets a movie, businessman to make debut

News

Madonna returns to social media after health scare

News

Saswata Chatterjee plays cop in Bengali streaming series 'Abar Proloy'

Sports

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy

News

Samantha shares pics from spiritual retreat, says 'meditative state is my powerful source of strength'

Sports

BAN vs IND, 2nd ODI: Wanted to pitch the ball in right area; allow surface to do rest, says Jemimah on her four-fer

News

Netizens slam Margot Robbie for using native Aussie accent during ‘Barbie’ promotional tour

News

Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi to release 'The Kashmir Files Unreported'

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab Police seize 13.7 lakh pharma opioids capsules, tablets

Technology

GST officials search UpGrad offices, edtech unicorn says 'routine survey'

News

Hollywood strikers green light 39 indie projects after confirming they have no links with AMPTP

Sports

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa dispels questions on corruption at Zim Afro T10

News

Shruti Hassan says she has trouble fitting in but is still a proud ‘weirdo’, in new poetic rhyme

Sports

Korea Open: Sindhu, Srikanth crash out in opener; Prannoy advances to second round

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US