Marathi political thriller ‘Lokshahi’ releasing in theatres on this date

‘Lokshahi’, a compelling film with a powerful narrative & a gripping depiction of the political landscape & family dynamics is all set to release in theatres. It stars well-known actors like Mohan Agashe, Sameer Dharmadhikari, Girish Oak, Tejashri V Pradhan, Bhargavi Chirmule, Amit Riyaan, Ankit Mohan & others. The film is directed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Amar.

The film has 4 melodious songs sung by well-known singers, Rajalakshmee Sanjay & Jaydeep Bagvadkar. The music is composed by Sanjay- Raji.

The recently released poster, music & trailer of the film has resonated well with the audience & has built a significant excitement around the film. The engrossing trailer & the soul-stirring songs of the film have won the hearts of the fans and are getting immense response.

The trailer unveils the characters’ aspirations in the power struggle, vying for the throne at every level. While the film keeps the audience guessing about which person will take the throne, the film unfolds the secrets through an intriguing storyline. The profound dialogues & stellar performances by everyone have sparked a huge anticipation for the film.

Mr. Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group said, “Over the past 40 years, Ultra has transformed with changing technologies from CD/DVD to OTT, firmly establishing its presence in the Indian entertainment industry. We made Lokshahi with an aim for it to leave a lasting impact on viewers with its strong background on dynasty politics. Every actor in the film has enhanced their characters to justify the plot & the treatment of it. We are sure the film will be well received by the masses and will have a glorious run.”