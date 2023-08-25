scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Mohanlal’s look in ‘Vrushabha’ unveiled

The makers of the much-awaited film, 'Vrushabha' treated fans and moviegoers with the announcement that the first schedule has been wrapped up.

By Editorial Desk
Mohanlal's look in 'Vrushabha' unveiled
Mohanlal in Vrushabha first look

The makers of the much-awaited film, ‘Vrushabha’ treated fans and moviegoers with the announcement that the first schedule has been wrapped up. On this joyous occasion, the makers also unveiled the first look of Mohanlal from the Pan-India high-octane father-son drama. As expected, netizens couldn’t calm and his look became a talking point.

Mohanlal is seen in a royal dress in the first look. With the sword in his hand and intensity in his eyes, his no-nonsense and regal avatar grabbed the eyeballs of fans, the media and the industry. The social media accounts of Mohanlal are full of appreciative comments. It won’t be wrong to say that the buzz for the film has gone many notches higher after Mohanlal’s first look was unveiled.

Vrushabha stars Mohanlal, Roshan Meka, Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah S Khan in the lead along with Srikanth Meka and Ragini Dwivedi. Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024, Vrushabha is presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms in association with AVS Studios.

The film is directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by Vishal Gurnani (AVS Studios), Juhi Parekh Mehta, Abhishek Vyas, and Shyam Sunder (First Step Movies), Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms), along with Varun Mathur and Saurabh Mishra (Connekkt Media). The film is being shot simultaneously in Telugu & Malayalam and it will release in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil.

3
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra enters final with season-best 88.77m throw; seals 2024 Paris Olympic qualification (Ld)
Next article
AI will help companies, economies grow faster: IBM CEO Arvind Krishna
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US