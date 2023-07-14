scorecardresearch
Mohanlal shares pictures from Wimbledon in London

Mohanlal was dressed to the T as he was recently seen attending the Wimbledon match in London. 

By Agency News Desk
Malayalam star Mohanlal was dressed to the T as he was recently seen attending the Wimbledon match in London. 

Mohanlal took to Instagram, where he shared a gamut of pictures.

In the images, he is seen looking dapper in a blue shirt paired with tie and a white shirt. To complete the look he wore rimless glasses.

He was seen taking a selfie with Disney Star’s president K Madhavan. They were attending the women’s singles semi-final match between Elina Svitolina from Ukraine and Czech player Marketa Vondrousova (CZE).

For the caption he just wrote: “Wimbledon.”

On the work front, Mohanlal is gearing up for the shoot of ‘Vrushabha’. Director Nanda Kishore, who has worked in the Kannada film industry, will go behind the lens for ‘Vrusbhaha’.

Entertainment Today

