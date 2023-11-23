scorecardresearch
Naga Chaitanya receives birthday wishes from Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati

Naga Chaitanya on his 37th birthday unveiled the trailer of his upcoming crime-thriller web series ‘Dhootha’

Naga Chaitanya receives birthday wishes from Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati _pic courtesy news agency
 Telugu star Naga Chaitanya on his 37th birthday unveiled the trailer of his upcoming crime-thriller web series ‘Dhootha’. As he celebrates his special day, the actor was wished by numerous fans and celebrities such as veteran actors Nagarjuna, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Rana Daggubati.

Tamil superstar Nagarjuna, taking to his X, wished the actor on his birthday as well as extended best wishes for the ‘Custody’ star’s new web-series. He wrote: “Dear @chay_akkineni wishing you many happy returns of the day!! I love the way you explore new genres and keep inventing yourself !! Wishing you all the success on your OTT debut!!”

Telugu superstar Venkatesh Daggubati extended his wishes to Naga Chaitanya and wrote: “Happy Birthday, Chay! May your year be filled with immense joy. Keep shining @chay_akkineni.”

Telugu star Rana Daggubati, who is the nephew of Venkatesh, wrote on his Instagram Story: “Happy Birthday Chay! Keep thriving!!”

Apart from ‘Dhootha’, the actor’s upcoming project which was tentatively titled ‘NC23’ has now also been given its official title.

Revealing it just a day before the actor’s birthday, the movie gave its title via a grand poster, and will be called ‘Dhullakotteyala’.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Akkenni will be starring alongside actress Sai Pallavi. The movie features music by Devi Sri Prasad and production is by Allu Aravind.

