'Namaami Namaami' from 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa' is a divine song

The song ‘Namaami Namaami’ from the upcoming action film ‘Underworld Ka Kabzaa’ hit the airwaves on Friday. The track serves as the introductory song of Shriya Saran in the film.

Touted as a divine song, it emphasises the culture of Amarapura province and how Shriya worships Nataraj (Shiva) with ‘Namaami Namaami’.

The song has been crooned by Aishwarya Rangarajan, and invokes a feeling of love and affection towards lord Shiva. Lyrics of Namaami Namaami have been penned by Deepak Bharti with its music done by Ravi Basrur of ‘K.G.F.’ fame.

‘Underworld Ka Kabzaa’ is a story about the mafia world and the journey of Arkeshwara in the underworld. The film features Shriya Saran, Upendra and Kiccha Sudeepa in pivotal roles and is all set to hit theatres on March 17, 2023.

Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures in association with Sri Siddeshwara Enterprise and Alankar Pandian and directed by R. Chandru, the film will have a multilingual release in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.