When Nawazuddin Siddiqui fell off a moving boat while filming ‘Saindhav’ in Sri Lanka

Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is making his debut in the South film industry with ‘Saindhav’ starring Venkatesh Daggubati, during a pivotal sequence shot amidst the scenic backdrop of Sri Lanka experienced an unexpected tumble off the boat. However, the actor emerged unhurt after the incident.

Recounting the moment, Nawazuddin shared: “We were shooting in Sri Lanka and I almost fell off a boat. A massive wave came our way and almost toppled me…I flew off the boat. I was lucky to land on the boat again instead of the ocean.”

The filmmakers decided to incorporate this unplanned yet thrilling moment into the final cut as they got it all on camera.

“They kept the shot in the film. I bet the audience will love it!”

‘Saindhav’ is a Telugu-language action thriller film directed by Sailesh Kolanu. It also stars Arya, Andrea Jeremiah, Shraddha Srinath, Baby Sara and Ruhani Sharma in pivotal roles.

The film will release on January 13.