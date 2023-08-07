scorecardresearch
Neeru Bajwa starrer ‘Buhe Bariyan’ release announced

After the success of 'Kali Jotta' now Neeru Bajwa starrer 'Buhe Bariyan' directed by Uday Pratap Singh releasing on 15th September 2023.

Get ready to be swept off your feet as the upcoming Punjabi film ‘Buhe Bariyan’ reveals its poster, giving audiences a glimpse of the captivating journey that awaits them. In the film ‘Buhe Bariyan’, Neeru Bajwa portrays the role of a determined and fearless cop. Directed by the talented Uday Pratap Singh and written by the creative mind of Jagdeep Warring, ‘Buhe Bariyan’ is set to be an unforgettable cinematic spectacle.

The poster launch showcases the film’s stars in all their glory, featuring the powerhouse performances of Neeru Bajwa, Nirmal Rishi, Rupinder Rupi, Rubina Bajwa, Gurpreet Bhanghu, Simran Chahal, Malkit Rauni, Anita Meet, Seema Kaushal, Baljinder Kaur, Dharminder Kaur, Sukhwinder Raj, Deepak Niaz, Balli Baljit, and Parkash Gadhu. With such an ensemble cast, audiences can expect a rollercoaster of emotions and riveting storytelling.

Produced by the esteemed Sarla Rani, Santosh Subhash Thite, and Lienniaz Ent., “Buhe Bariyan” is set to be distributed worldwide by the renowned Omjee Group, promising to reach audiences far and wide. As the film carries the banner of U&I Films, Neeru Bajwa Entertainment, and Lienniaz Entertainment, anticipation for “Buhe Bariyan” has reached a fever pitch, and fans eagerly await the film’s release.

